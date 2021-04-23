Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news, and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough host relegation-battling Sheffield Wednesday at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

Boro ended their five-game winless run in midweek with a 2-1 victory away to Rotherham United. They now seek to finish the campaign inside the top 10 positions.

Sheffield are second from bottom in the standings and remain four points off safety. However, Rotherham, who are tied with them on points, have two games in hand over them.

A 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday has reinforced belief in the side and will be a tough nut to crack for the Northeast outfit.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head

There have been 114 games between the sides and the spoils have been closely shared. Sheffield have won 49 and lost 47 games against Middlesbrough.

The Owls also secured a 2-1 victory when the sides met back in December for the first leg of their league clash.

.@LiamJPalmer was on media duty this morning. 🎥



Here he is with some words on Darren Moore on the gaffer's birthday.🦉#swfc pic.twitter.com/QZ1Aoz0Yjw — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 22, 2021

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Middlesbrough

Boro have been hit with an injury crisis. Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Sam Morsy (knee), Anfernee Dijksteel (ankle), Marcus Browne (knee), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (thigh) and Dael Fry (calf) are all out.

Coach Neil Warnock confirmed that forwards Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will no longer play for the club as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Injured: Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Dael Fry

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday

While there are no injury concerns, interim manager Jamie Smith welcomes Isaiah Brown and Elias Kachunga back from illness. Meanwhile, Joost van Aken is back in contention too after picking up a knock in training last week.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-4-3): Marcus Bettinelli; Paddy McNair, Grant Hall, Marc Bola; Neeskens Kebano, Jonathan Howson, George Saville, Marvin Johnson; Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom, Yannick Bolasie.

Advertisement

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-2-1): Keiren Westwood; Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Julian Borner; Liam Palmer, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Josh Windass, Kadeem Harris; Jordan Rhodes.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Sheffield are really under pressure as their survival is on the line and that is reason enough for them to perform on Saturday.

It could go either way, but we're putting our bottom dollar on the visitors here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday