Middlesbrough vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23 2023 

Middlesbrough will welcome Southampton to the Riverside Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday eight fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Middlesbrough in midweek. Anthony Musaba and Darragh Lenihan scored in either half, ensuring that both sides shared the points.

Southampton, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat on home turf against Ipswich Town. Omari Hutchinson's goal on the half-hour mark was the difference between the two sides.

The loss saw the Saints drop to 13th spot in the table, having garnered 10 points from seven games. Middlesbrough remain rooted to the bottom of the standings with just two points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Middlesbrough vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 57 occasions in the past. Southampton have 25 wins to their name, Middlesbrough were victorious in 17 previous games, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since Southampton claimed a 2-1 away win in the Premier League in May 2017 enroute to Boro's relegation.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Middlesbrough's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Southampton have lost their last three Championship games, the first time they have lost three consecutive games at this level since 2008.

Middlesbrough have trailed at halftime in five of their seven league games this term.

Middlesbrough are winless after seven games this season (five losses), their worst-ever start to a league season outside the Premier League.

Middlesbrough vs Southampton Prediction

Middlesbrough were widely tipped to contest for promotion this season following their fourth-placed finish last term. However, things have not gone to plan for the North Yorkshire outfit, with their terrible start to the campaign putting manager Michael Carrick under the spotlight.

Southampton's case is only slightly better, with the Saints currently the lowest-ranked side in the Championship among the relegated teams. They will be aiming to avoid losing a fourth league game on the bounce and fall further behind in the promotion race.

Both sides are expansive in their play and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Southampton

Middlesbrough vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Southampton to score first

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals