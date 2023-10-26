Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023 

Middlesbrough welcome Stoke City to the Riverside Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 14 fixture on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Norwich City on Tuesday. Middlesbrough took the lead through Sam Greenwood's strike right at the start of the second half. An action-packed injury time saw Sam Silvere double Boro's lead before Jonathan Rowe scored a late consolation strike in the tenth minute of injury time.

Stoke, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Leeds United. Pascal Struik put through his own net in the 80th minute to decide the contest.

The win saw the Potters climb to 17th in the league, having garnered 16 points from 13 games. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are ninth with 20 points to show for their efforts after 13 outings.

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 105th meeting between the two sides. Middlesbrough lead 43-36.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting in March 2023 in a 1-1 draw.

Middlesbrough are on an eight-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning the last seven.

Stoke are winless at Middlesbrough since 1997, losing five of seven games.

Five of Middlesbrough's last six home games have produced less than three goals.

Stoke manager Alex Neil has won just two of his 10 games against Middlesbrough, losing four.

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Prediction

Michael Carrick has turned a positive corner in the Boro dugout, having guided his side to six consecutive league wins. This form has seen them climb from the relegation zone to the cusp of the top six, and they will look to keep their momentum going.

Stoke, for their part, are fresh off consecutive league wins for the first time since March to steer clear of the drop zone. Expect Middlesbrough to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Stoke

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals