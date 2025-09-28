Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Middlesbrough will host Stoke City at the Riverside on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable start to life under new boss Rob Edwards and will hope this is the season they finally secure promotion back to the Premier League as they sit four points clear at the top of the table.

They played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton last time out falling behind at the hour mark before Mamadou Kaly Sene came off the bench to score for a second consecutive game and secure a point for Boro.

Stoke City, meanwhile, got off to a flyer at the start of the campaign but have now hit a rough patch in recent games. They also had to settle for a point in their game on Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Norwich City finding themselves a goal down at the break before Sorba Thomas netted the equalizer in the 48th minute.

The visitors have dropped down to third place in the table with 13 points and will be looking to close the gap at the top with a win on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 110th meeting between the two teams. Middlesbrough have won 45 of their previous matchups while Stoke have won 39 times with their other 25 contests ending level.

The visitors have lost their last two games in this fixture after going undefeated in their previous five.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games.

Both sides have conceded five goals in the Championship this season, the joint-fewest in the division so far alongside Preston North End and Charlton Athletic.

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Prediction

Boro are undefeated in their last six games, picking up four wins in that period. They have won four of their last five home league games and will head into Tuesday's clash as strong favorites.

The Potters are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five. They have been solid on the road in the league this season but could see defeat against a slightly better side this week.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke City

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

