Middlesbrough vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Middlesbrough host Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Middlesbrough are currently 7th in the league, two points off the top 6. Chris Wilder's side have faltered of late, having won only three of their last ten games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Stoke City are 12th in the table, six points behind their opponents. Michael O'Neill's side have been in decent form of late and will be going into the game off the back of two consecutive wins. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Middlesbrough FC @Boro #UTB That sound when the ball hits the net That sound when the ball hits the net ❤️ #UTB https://t.co/ZsdYks5DfC

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Team News

Powell will be a huge miss for Stoke City

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Cardiff City last time out. Dael Fry is still out injured.

Injured: Dael Fry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against QPR last time out. Nick Powell, Harry Souttar and Jordan Thompson are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Nick Powell, Harry Souttar, Jordan Thompson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luke Daniels; Patrick McNair, Sol Bamba, Anfernee Dijksteel; Marc Bola, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Riley McGree, Isaiah Jones; Folarin Balogun, Duncan Watmore

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Josef Bursik; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, Romaine Sawyers, Joe Allen, Lewis Baker; Josh Maja, Jacob Brown

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Middlesbrough vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday. With that being said, it's hard to pick a winner between the two sides.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Stoke City

Edited by Adit Jaganathan