Middlesbrough vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Tottenham and Middlesbrough are back in action in the FA Cup as they square off at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 3-2 defeat at Barnsley, while Spurs saw off Leeds United 4-0 in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough failed to move into the promotion playoff places in the EFL Championship table as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Boro now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they dramatically eliminated Manchester United on penalties after holding out for a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

However, Middlesbrough face the stern test of facing an opposing side who they have failed to beat in each of the last five meetings between the teams since 2008.

Meanwhile, Tottenham turned in a performance of the highest quality as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Leeds United.

This followed a shock 1-0 loss against Burnley when Ben Mee scored the only goal of the game on February 23.

Tottenham have now turned their attention to the FA Cup, where they have enjoyed a fine campaign so far. They have claimed two wins from their opening two games, while scoring six goals and conceding two in that time.

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Head-To-Head

Tottenham Hotspur boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 36 wins from their last 95 encounters. Middlesbrough have picked up one fewer win, while 24 games have ended all square.

Middlesbrough Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Tottenham Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Team News

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will be without the services of Marc Bola, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Marc Bola

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Isaiah Jones, James Lea Siliki, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Duncan Watmore, Andraž Šporar

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Sergio Reguilon; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Prediction

Tottenham head into Tuesday’s game off the back of a much-needed morale-boosting victory in the Premier League and will look to carry on with that momentum.

Middlesbrough will be seeking to repeat their cup triumph once again after seeing off Manchester United in the previous round. However, looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping Tottenham to come away with the win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Tottenham

