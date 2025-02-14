Middlesbrough vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Middlesbrough and Watford square off at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday. The Hornets have failed to win their last five matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Middlesbrough were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday. Michael Carrick’s men have lost three games on the trot, conceding eight goals and scoring four since a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Middlesbrough have picked up 44 points from their 31 matches so far to sit ninth in the standings, three points off sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Watford failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 4-0 hammering against Leeds United at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have gone five back-to-back games without a win, losing four and claiming one draw since a 2-0 victory over Derby County on January 18.

Watford have picked up 43 points from their 32 Championship games so far to sit 11th in the league standings, one point and two places adrift of this weekend's hosts.

Ad

Middlesbrough vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 45 meetings between the sides, Watford boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Middlesbrough have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Watford have failed to win eight of their most recent nine away matches in the league while losing four and claiming four draws since November 5.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in six of their last seven Championship home games, claiming three wins and three draws since late November.

Ad

Middlesbrough vs Watford Prediction

Watford have failed to win their last five visits to the Riverside Stadium in the Championship and are in for another tough 90 minutes this weekend.

While Middlesbrough have struggled to get going of late, we are backing them to return to winning ways as they push for playoff football.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Watford

Middlesbrough vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the most recent six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback