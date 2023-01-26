Middlesbrough vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

Middlesbrough will host Watford at the Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 28), looking to leapfrog the Hornets in the standings.

With 42 points from 28 games, the Boro are sixth in the points table and looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Chris Wilder's side recently saw their four-game winning run in the league end following a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland last weekend.

Dael Fry's sending off in the 49th minute allowed the Black Cats to capitalise on their numerical advantage, with Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo strikes sealing the three points.

Middlesbrough are only two points behind Watford and will usurp them in the standings with a victory on Saturday.

Watford are in third place and looking to make an immediate top-flight return, having been relegated to the Championship after just one season. The Hornets finished second from bottom in the Premier League last season, winning just six times in 38 games and collecting only 23 points, just one more than bottom side Norwich City.

Middlesbrough vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 clashes between the two sides, with Watford beating Middlesbrough 18 times and losing on 14 occasions.

Middlesbrough last beat Watford in October 2012 in the Championship. Since then, the Hornets have gone their next ten games against Boro unbeaten, winning six.

Watford haven't lost their last five league games at Middlesbrough since a 1-0 loss in November 2011 under Sean Dyche.

Only Burnley (17) have won more points from losing positions in the Championship this season than Middlesbrough (15).

Watford have lost just one of their last six away games in the Championship, having won just one of their previous 12 away league games across the first and second tier.

No Championship side has fielded more players this season than Watford (34).

Middlesbrough vs Watford Prediction

Middlesbrough haven't beaten Watford in over a decade, so this might give the visitors a psychological advantage.

Three of the last four Football League meetings between Middlesbrough and Watford in the North-East have ended in a draw.

However, the Boro have shown great resolve in tough moments and should snatch a point against the Hornets.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Watford

Middlesbrough vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

