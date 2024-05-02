Middlesbrough vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Middlesbrough will host Watford at the Riverside on Saturday in the final round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side are playing well at the moment, although playoff football is now out of reach. They beat Cardiff City 4-1 on the road in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including in-form striker Emmanuel Latte Lath who recorded his 15th league goal of the campaign.

Middlesbrough sit eighth in the league standings with 66 points and will be looking to close out their season on a high.

Watford, meanwhile, have endured an overall disappointing campaign and will finish in the bottom half of the Championship standings for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Sunderland last time out, with Ryan Andrews scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half.

The visitors sit 14th in the table with 56 points from 46 matches and will be looking to add to that tally here.

Middlesbrough vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between Middlesbrough and Watford. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their previous 10.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only nine of Boro's 17 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Hornets have scored 60 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the Championship standings.

Middlesbrough vs Watford Prediction

Middlesbrough's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Similarly, Watford saw their latest result end a seven-game winless run and they will be looking to kick on from that on Saturday. They have, however, won three away matches since the start of the year and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Watford

Middlesbrough vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)