Middlesbrough vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Fresh off a hard-earned 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, Watford travel to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough on Monday.

The hosts fell to a 3-1 away loss to Bournemouth on Friday and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways as they return to home turf.

A 63rd-minute strike from Duncan Watmore canceled out Philip Billing's first-half opener. However, Jefferson Lerma restored the Cherries' lead before Dominic Solanke completed the rout in the 83rd minute.

It was a second straight defeat for Middlesbrough, who were coming off the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Millwall three Saturdays ago.

The dip in form has now seen Boro drop to ninth in the Championship table, seven points away from the promotion playoff places.

Watford, meanwhile, made it six wins on the bounce with a 1-0 win against a resilient Sheffield Wednesday side last time out.

The Owls were architects of their own downfall as Tom Lees inadvertently turned the ball into his net barely seven minutes into the game.

The Hornets have now reduced the gap with league leaders Norwich City to six points after the Canaries were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End.

Middlesbrough vs Watford Head-To-Head

Watford have had a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming nine wins and five draws in their 19 meetings so far. The hosts have picked up five wins, showing that this has always been a tight-fought contest.

Watford are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Boro, with their most recent encounter ending in a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Middlesbrough vs Watford Team News

Middlesbrough

Marcus Browne has been ruled out indefinitely for the hosts after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury in January.

He was joined on the sidelines by Anfernee Dijksteel, who is out with an ankle injury.

Injured: Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough and Watford have each had 18 different goal scorers this season, the highest total in the Championship.



Watford

There have been a few injury boosts in the Watford camp, with Daniel Phillips and Tom Cleverley returning to full fitness.

However, Troy Deeney and Tom Dele-Bashiru are still out with Achilles injuries.

Injured: Troy Deeney, Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs Watford Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-4-1-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair; Djed Spence, Jonathan Howson, Samy Morsy, Marc Bola; Neekens Kebano; Yannick Bolasie, Chuba Akpom

Watford Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Adam Masina; Dan Gosling, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema; Isaac Success, Joao Pedro

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction

A look at the head-to-head record shows that this fixture has the makings of an enticing contest, and the hosts should put up a fight against Watford.

However, we expect Watford to narrowly grab all three points as they come into this one in high-flying form.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Watford