Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion lock horns at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday. The Baggies have failed to win their last eight away matches in all competitions and will look to end this dry spell here.

Middlesbrough were condemned to a defeat for a second consecutive game as they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Portsmouth on Saturday. This came after their 1-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup on January 11, a result which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 41 points from 27 matches, Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with Tuesday’s visitors in sixth place and eighth-placed Watford.

Trending

On the other hand, West Bromwich Albion needed a 71st-minute strike from midfielder Grady Diangana to salvage a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Before that, the Baggies saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end on January 11 courtesy of a 5-1 hammering against Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round.

With West Brom looking to find their feet on Tuesday, they will need to be at their best at the Riverside Stadium as they have failed to win their last eight away games across competitions.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 44 wins from the last 104 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion have picked up 36 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last five Championship home games, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss against Blackburn on November 27.

West Brom have failed to win their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming four draws since November’s 2-1 victory at Hull City.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion have both suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and will be looking to return to winning ways on Tuesday. However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback