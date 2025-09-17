Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Middlesbrough will invite West Bromwich Albion to Riverside Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday. The hosts have won four of their five league games thus far and are at the top of the standings. West Brom have three wins to their name and are in fifth place with 10 points.

Boro saw their winning streak end after three consecutive wins last week, as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-2 away draw at Preston North End. Matt Targett leveled the score in the 72nd minute, and late drama ensued as Preston took the lead in the 88th minute and Sontje Hansen bagged a stoppage-time equalizer.

The visitors suffered their first loss of the league campaign in their previous outing as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Derby County. They also failed to score for the first time this season and will look to bounce back here.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 105 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 45 wins. West Brom are not far behind with 36 wins, and 24 games have ended in draws.

West Bromwich Albion have won their two away games in the Championship this season, with four of their six goals being scored on their travels.

Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last eight Championship home games, recording six wins.

Boro secured a league double against the visitors last season, with a 3-0 aggregate win. They extended their winning streak in this fixture to three games with these wins.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Boro have scored at least two goals in three of their last four games while keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture, recording three wins, and are strong favorites.

The Baggies suffered their first league defeat of the season last week, though that loss was registered at home. Notably, they have just two wins on their travels in the Championship in 2025, with both wins registered this season. They have lost their last three games in this fixture without scoring, which is a cause for concern.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, and considering their recent record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 West Bromwich Albion

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

