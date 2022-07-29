Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Middlesbrough will kickstart their EFL Championship campaign as they take on West Brom on Saturday.

Middlesbrough lost just once in the pre-season, with that defeat coming against Portuguese giants Braga. Their most recent pre-season encounter was against Morecambe, which they won 3-0.

The visitors finished 10th last season despite enjoying a strong start to the season. They will look to start afresh on Saturday.

The gaffer previews our season opener at Middlesbrough: "Our preparation has gone well, but as is always the case, the proof will be in the pudding."

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash in February this year, which the hosts won 2-1.

Middlesbrough Form Guide(Pre-season): W-L-W-W

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide(Pre-season): W-D-W-W

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Middlesbrough

The hosts have no injuries ahead of the season opener.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromich Albion

The visitors also have no injury concerns ahead of their match against Middlesbrough.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Chuba Akpom, Neil Taylor; Marcus Forss, Duncan Whitemore

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Button (GK); Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi, Cedric Kipre; Darnell Furlong, Jayson Molumby, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Adam Reach; Rayhan Tullock

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Both teams will look to get their campaign off to a good start this weekend. They will both be searching for the right combination ahead of this trip. Middlesbrough will perhaps enter the contest as slight favorites given their past record in this tie.

Middlesbrough's marquee signing this summer, Marcus Forss, will be a key man in this contest for the hosts. Forss' arrival from Brentford will undoubtedly strengthen Middlesbrough's attack ahead of this fixture.

West Brom will count on manager Steve Bruce's expertise as they set their eyes on a better performance this season. Bruce's services were retained for this season despite the club failing to get into the playoff slots last year.

Middlesbrough are slight favorites to clinch the victory in this match.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom

