Middlesbrough vs Wrexham Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Middlesbrough lock horns with Wrexham on Saturday as the 12th round of games in the Championship beckons. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the points table.

Rob Edwards' Middlesbrough are coming off a slender 1-0 win at rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday in midweek. Morgan Whittaker's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams at Hillsborough, with the visitors also bossing possession (51%) and having more shots on target (6-3).

A second straight win keeps Boro on the coattails of leaders Coventry City, in second, with 24 points from 11 games, winning a joint league-high seven (also Coventry).

Meanwhile, Phil Parkison's Wrexham are also coming off a midweek victory, a 1-0 home win over Oxford United. Nathan Broadhead's 14th-minute strike gave the newly promoted side a half-time lead.

Although Callum Doyle saw red midway through the second period, the Red Dragons held on despite their numerical disadvantage. Snapping a four-game winless streak, losing one, Parkinson's side are up to 15th in the standings, with 13 points from 11 outings, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Middlesbrough-Wrexham Championship showdown at The Riverside:

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham head-to-head stats and key numbers

The two sides have met just thrice but never in a league game in any level, with Wrexham leading Boro 2-1.

In their last matchup in December 1999, the Red Dragons beat Boro 2-1 at home in the FA Cup.

Boro have won four of six competitive home games this season, losing one - a 4-0 reverse to Doncaster in the FA Cup first round.

Wrexham have won thrice on the road this campaign in six games, losing two, including one in the league.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Middlesbrough: W-W-L-D-D; Wrexham: W-L-D-D-D

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham prediction

The two sides have had different campaigns, with Boro looking like one of the early contenders for the title, while Wrexham could face a battle to stay afloat in their first ever season in the Championship.

In terms of head-to-head, the visitors hold a surprise lead, but they haven't met in nearly three decades when the Red Dragons were playing in the third tier while Boro were in the Premier League.

Boro are clearly the more in-form side coming into the matchup and having not lost a league outing at home this season, expect that run to continue with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Wrexham

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham betting tips

Tip-1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip-2: Wrexham to score: Yes (The Red Dragons have scored in five of six away games this season.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Two of their three meetings have had at least two goals.)

