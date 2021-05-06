Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough close their 2020-21 Championship season with a home game against the relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The Boro are tenth in the league standings with 64 points heading into the final matchday, and despite their recent inconsistent displays, are set to end up much higher than their last season's 17th placed finish.

The Northeastern outfit might even finish higher with a victory over the Chairboys, provided Queens Park Rangers, who sit above them, drop points against Luton Town.

Wycombe's fate is more or less sealed going into the final day and will most probably go down irrespective of the result. A 1-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend gave them a lifeline, but even if they manage to pick up all three points against Middlesbrough, they will have to do so by virtue of an 11-0 score line and hope that Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United lose their respective matches.

A highly unlikely prospect.

Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

Middlesbrough are unbeaten against Wycombe Wanderers from their previous five clashes, winning thrice.

Their earlier game this season ended in a 3-1 victory for Boro when these two sides met in January 2021.

🔴 #Boro welcome Wycombe Wanderers this weekend in the final @SkyBetChamp this season.



It's the first time Middlesbrough have hosted this weekend's opponents in nearly 23 years!👇 @NRGCycles pic.twitter.com/iiGewPEv4o — Middlesbrough StatZone (@MiddlesbroughSZ) May 6, 2021

Middlesbrough Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Middlesbrough

Darnell Fisher, Samy Morsy, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier are all injured, while Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher have already left the club due to early expiration of their contracts.

Neil Warnock has been left with few options and had to call up academy players to occupy the bench.

With a higher placed finish up for grabs, the Boro boss might field the same lineup from last wekend's game against Luton.

Injured: Darnell Fisher, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Samy Morsy, Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher

"We'll be back one day."



Gareth Ainsworth signs off his final pre-match press conference of the 2020/21 season.#Chairboys | #WYCvMID pic.twitter.com/VczGhQG06I — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) May 6, 2021

Wycombe Wanderers

The Chairboys have a clean bill of health going into the game and Gareth Ainsworth might be tempted to play in the same line-up that beat Bournemouth, despite Josh Knight and Ryan Tafazolli pushing for starts.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Middlesbrough (3-4-3): Jordan Archer; Paddy McNair, Grant Hall, Marc Bola; Neeskens Kebano, George Saville, Jonathan Howson, Marvin Johnson; Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom, Yannick Bolasie.

Wycombe Wanderers (3-4-3): David Stockdale; Josh Knight, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson; Jason McCarthy, Dennis Adeniran, Curtis Thompson, Fred Onyedinma; Garath McCleary; Admiral Muskwe, Uche Ikpeazu.

Middlesbrough vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Wycombe are desperately looking to survive, but current odds are heavily stacked against them making it this year.

Middlesbrough have never been beaten by Wycombe, but can expect a strong challenge in this match.

We're predicting an entertaining draw here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers