×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Midfielder Jayson Molumby signs new deal and moves to Millwall on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion F.C.
OFFICIAL
News
25 Jul 2019, 13:25 IST

Jayson Molumby
Jayson Molumby

Brighton & Hove Albion under-23 midfielder Jayson Molumby has signed a new two-year contract at the club, and will spend the 2019/20 season in the Sky Bet Championship, after joining Millwall on a season-long loan deal.

The Irishman’s new contract runs until June 2021, and he will now join up with Neil Harris’s team at The Den, as he makes his first loan move since joining the Seagulls in October 2015.

Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said, “This move comes at the right time for Jayson, and his new deal is well deserved after plenty of hard work over the past few years.

“Jayson has always had the desire to take his game to the next level, and the opportunity to play senior football in the second tier will certainly give him the chance to do that.

“The Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and we hope Jayson makes the very most of his time at Millwall during the upcoming season.”

Molumby arrived on the south coast from Railway Athletic in 2015, and after impressing for Albion’s under-18s and under-23s, the midfielder made his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Barnet in August 2017.

Another senior appearance followed in the next round of the competition, as Molumby played 120 minutes in Albion’s exit to Premier League opponents AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The energetic midfielder was also named on the bench in four Premier League matches last season, including the final game against Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex Stadium, which was ex-Albion manager Chris Hughton's last game in charge of the Seagulls.

Internationally, Molumby captained Republic of Ireland’s under-21s at this summer’s Toulon Tournament, held in France, and received a trophy for being one of the competition’s four best players.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion Football Millwall FC Football Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Albion agree Knockaert loan deal with Fulham
RELATED STORY
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Gaetan Bong extends Brighton and Hove Albion deal
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 34 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Brighton Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Brighton Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019/20: 3 early favourites for relegation
RELATED STORY
English Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton - The Chelsea Academy Day
RELATED STORY
Brighton 1-4 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Arsenal players to watch out for against Brighton & Hove Albion
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us