Midtjylland vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Midtjylland are set to play Benfica at the Cepheus Park Randers on Tuesday in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Midtjylland come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Freyr Alexandersson's Lyngby in the Danish Superliga. First-half goals from Guinean attacker Sory Kaba, left-back Nikolas Dyhr and winger Anders Dreyer for Midtjylland was cancelled out by goals from attacker Emil Nielsen, forward Mathias Kristensen and Icelandic striker Saevar Atli Magnusson for Lyngby.

Benfica, on the other hand, beat ten-man Arouca 4-0 in the Primeira Liga. Goals from Brazilian right-back Gilberto and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez and a brace from winger Rafa Silva secured the win for Roger Schmidt's Benfica. Arouca had left-back Mateus Quaresma sent off.

Midtjylland vs Benfica Head-to-Head

Midtjylland have faced Benfica once before, in the reverse leg of this fixture.

Benfica beat Midtjylland 4-1, courtesy of a hat-trick from striker Goncalo Ramos and a goal from former River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Denmark international Pione Sisto scored the consolation goal for Midtjylland.

Midtjylland form guide in the Danish Superliga: D-W-L-D

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W

Midtjylland vs Benfica Team News

Midtjylland

Midtjylland will be without Brazilian forward Evander. Other than that there are no known issues.

Injured: Evander

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica

Meanwhile, Benfica manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo, while there are doubts over the availability of Serbian left-back Mihailo Ristic and Brazilian centre-back Joao Victor.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo

Doubtful: Joao Victor, Mihailo Ristic

Suspended: None

Midtjylland vs Benfica Predicted XI

MIdtjylland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Elias Rafn Olafsson, Henrik Dalsgaard, Erik Sviatchenko, Stefan Gartenmann, Joel Andersson, Raphael Onyedika, Oliver Sorensen, Edward Chilufya, Anders Dreyer, Sory Kaba, Gustav Isaksen

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Alexander Bah, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Weigl, David Neres, Rafa Silva, Petar Musa, Goncalo Ramos

Midtjylland vs Benfica Prediction

Midtjylland have made their name as a savvy and well-run club, with players like Frank Onyeka and Winston Reid having moved to top-tier European clubs from the Danish side. They will be the underdogs here though, with Benfica already having a three goal lead.

Benfica, on the other hand, have appointed a new manager in Roger Schmidt, and have signed players like Alexander Bah, David Neres and Enzo Fernandez. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for young talent Goncalo Ramos, with the 21-year old linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

Benfica to win.

Prediction: Midtjylland 0-2 Benfica

