Midtjylland vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Midtjylland will invite league leaders Copenhagen to the MCH Arena in a top-of-the-table Danish Superliga playoffs clash on Thursday. The two sides are separated by just one point in the league table, thus, this is a crucial match in deciding the title race.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last three games. After consecutive defeats, they played a 1-1 away draw at AGF last week. Mikel Gogorza equalized just two minutes after Patrick Mortensen gave AGF the lead in the 49th minute.

The visitors played Brondby last week and suffered a 2-1 home loss, ending their winning streak after two games. Elias Achouri pulled them level in the 57th minute, but Daniel Wass scored the match-winner for Brondby in stoppage time. Løverne were awarded a late penalty, and Mohamed Elyounoussi failed to convert from the spot. The match ended in chaos as three players were sent off.

Midtjylland vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 87 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 38 wins. The Wolves are not far behind with 32 wins, and 17 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in the regular season meetings. Løverne's 1-0 home win in February was their first league win over the hosts since 2022.

Midtjylland are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins. They have scored two goals apiece in four games in that period.

Copenhagen have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two games and have kept two clean sheets.

The Wolves have outscored the visitors 44-41 in 25 league games. Løverne have the better defensive record, conceding six fewer goals (26).

Midtjylland vs Copenhagen Prediction

The Wolves head into the match in poor form, as they are winless in their last three games, conceding five goals. Notably, they have won four of their last five Superliga home games and will look to build on that form.

Løverne have won two of their last eight games in all competitions, with one win registered in their travels. Notably, they have lost just one of their eight Superliga away games since September, and they have scored two goals apiece in four games in that period. They have won just one of their last 16 away meetings against the hosts.

While Midtjylland have a good home record in this fixture, their recent form is a cause for concern. Copenhagen, meanwhile, have been inconsistent recently, losing four of their last seven games. With that in mind, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Midtjylland 2-2 Copenhagen

Midtjylland vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

