Midtjylland vs Randers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Midtjylland and Randers will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Danish Superliga season on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at MCH Arena.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Brondby last weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Midtjylland taking the lead through Daniel Wass' 47th-minute own goal before Mathias Kvistgaarden equalized in the 66th minute. Adam Buksa scored the match-winner with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Randers, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at home to Copenhagen. They were two goals down at the break thanks to Jordan Larsson's brace. Rodrigo Huescas and Andreas Cornelius scored second half goals to complete the rout.

The loss left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 48 points from 31 games. Midtjylland are second on 59 points.

Trending

Midtjylland vs Randers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Midtjylland have 36 wins from the last 55 head-to-head games. Randers were victorious six times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Randers claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Midtjylland have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games.

Seven of Randers' last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals, with six games seeing both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Midtjylland's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Randers have won just one of their last six away games (four losses).

Midtjylland vs Randers Prediction

Midtjylland were in the driving seat in the Superliga title race heading into the Championship playoffs. However, a downturn in form that saw them win just one of their first five games in the playoffs saw the Wolves relinquish top spot to Copenhagen. They need to win here while hoping Nordsjaelland do them a favor against Copenhagen to successfully defend their title.

Randers, for their part, are neck and neck with Brondby in the chase for third spot and European qualification. Both sides are level on points but Randers have a slightly inferior goal difference.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Midtjylland 2-1 Randers

Midtjylland vs Randers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Midtjylland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More