Midtjylland vs Randers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025 

Midtjylland and Randers will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Danish Superliga season on Sunday (May 25th). The game will be played at MCH Arena.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Brondby last weekend. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Midtjylland taking the lead through Daniel Wass' 47th-minute own goal before Mathias Kvistgaarden equalized in the 66th minute. Adam Buksa scored the match-winner with 20 minutes left on the clock.
Randers, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at home to Copenhagen. They were two goals down at the break thanks to Jordan Larsson's brace. Rodrigo Huescas and Andreas Cornelius scored second half goals to complete the rout.
The loss left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 48 points from 31 games. Midtjylland are second on 59 points.
Midtjylland vs Randers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Midtjylland have 36 wins from the last 55 head-to-head games. Randers were victorious six times while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Randers claimed a 2-1 home win.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.
- Midtjylland have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games.
- Seven of Randers' last eight league games have produced over 2.5 goals, with six games seeing both sides find the back of the net.
- Seven of Midtjylland's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Randers have won just one of their last six away games (four losses).
Midtjylland vs Randers Prediction
Midtjylland were in the driving seat in the Superliga title race heading into the Championship playoffs. However, a downturn in form that saw them win just one of their first five games in the playoffs saw the Wolves relinquish top spot to Copenhagen. They need to win here while hoping Nordsjaelland do them a favor against Copenhagen to successfully defend their title.
Randers, for their part, are neck and neck with Brondby in the chase for third spot and European qualification. Both sides are level on points but Randers have a slightly inferior goal difference.
We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Midtjylland 2-1 Randers
Midtjylland vs Randers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Midtjylland to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals