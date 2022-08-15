"Might just stop watching football" "We are surely doomed" - Liverpool fans lose their minds as Klopp starts forgotten man against Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans online were left stunned in disbelief after manager Jurgen Klopp named Nathaniel Phillips in the starting XI for their game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, August 15.

The Reds are currently a little light on defense following the recent injuries to Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. However, Phillips' inclusion has still caused a debate with Joe Gomez named on the bench.

It is worth mentioning that Joe Gomez penned a new five-year contract earlier this summer. However, he is still not finding a place in the starting XI for the Reds' first home game of the season.

Phillips, meanwhile, was linked with a move away from Anfield all summer long. According to LiverpoolOffside, the centre-back was wanted by both Fulham and Bournemouth this summer. However, the move did not materialize and the defender is now starting a game for Klopp's side.

In other team news, new marquee signing Darwin Nunez gets his first start for his new club. The Uruguayan forward scored and assisted on his Premier League debut against Fulham in a 2-2 draw last weekend.

Here is the Reds' starting XI for their game against the Eagles:

Liverpool fans online have questioned Klopp's decision to start Nat Phillips. Some fans are fearing the worst so early in the season. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Laurie @LFCLaurie NAT PHILLIPS?



We’re 2 games into the season and we’re seeing Nat Phillips? I could cry. NAT PHILLIPS?We’re 2 games into the season and we’re seeing Nat Phillips? I could cry.

Leigh @LeighBergin @AnfieldEdition Where is Gomez? Something seriously wrong with this squad if hes injured. @AnfieldEdition Where is Gomez? Something seriously wrong with this squad if hes injured.

KS @ynwawin7

The man who gave Liverpool a new life in 2015 is now killing it. @AnfieldEdition We are surely doomed this season.The man who gave Liverpool a new life in 2015 is now killing it. @AnfieldEdition We are surely doomed this season.The man who gave Liverpool a new life in 2015 is now killing it.

… @19KhanIm @AnfieldEdition On the side where Trent is up against Zaha. We are finished @AnfieldEdition On the side where Trent is up against Zaha. We are finished

~🔮~ @CuriosMartian @TheAnfieldTalk Don’t care if we lose anymore. Point has been made. What a man klopp is @TheAnfieldTalk Don’t care if we lose anymore. Point has been made. What a man klopp is

ikram @Ikram_Sikdar HOW'S NAT PHILLIPS STARTING IN 2022 HOW'S NAT PHILLIPS STARTING IN 2022

𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙝〽️ @JoshFtb1 i am waiting until 7 and if i still see nat phillips i might just stop watching football i am waiting until 7 and if i still see nat phillips i might just stop watching football

It is worth mentioning that 'Nat' Phillips heavily featured for the Reds during the 2020-21 season when the club was suffering from a defensive crisis. He made 20 appearances across all competitions, including three in the UEFA Champions League.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth. He made 17 appearances in the second division as the Cherries secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Liverpool need their first win of the season against Crystal Palace

It is only the second game of the Premier League season but every point counts in the title race. Liverpool finished second last time around, only one point behind the eventual winners Manchester City.

The Reds, therefore, need a win against Palace to stay within touching distance of their title rivals. Before the start of the game, they are currently 13th in the table after their 2-2 draw against Fulham in their opening game of the season.

It is worth mentioning that the Reds' title rivals, City and possibly Arsenal, have already picked up two wins from their two outings. Any dropped points against Palace would see Liverpool already chasing City this early in the season.

Klopp's side will travel to Old Trafford to face rivals Manchester United in a week's time following their game against Palace.

