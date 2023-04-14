Mikel Arteta issues William Saliba injury update ahead of Arsenal's clash against West Ham United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued an injury update on William Saliba ahead of their Premier League clash at West Ham United on Sunday (April 16).

Saliba, 22, has cemented himself as an irreplaceable starter in Arteta's setup since returning from a season-long loan spell at Marseille. He has been a beacon of assurance in the Gunners' backline this season.

A right-footed ball-playing defender blessed with tackling and heading, the eight-cap France international sustained a back injury during his team's UEFA Europa League exit to Sporting CP last month. He has missed three Premier League matches – two wins and a draw – since then.

During a pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked if Saliba would be available for Arsenal's upcoming league trip to West Ham. He replied:

"William is still not available, but he is not far off. We are starting to [get him to do light training], but we need to be cautious because of the injury. He is evolving well right now and we are hopeful that we are going to have him available in the next couple of weeks."

Saliba, who arrived from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019, was in stellar form prior to his back problem. So far, he has registered three goals and an assist in 33 games across all competitions this season.

Rob Holding, 27, is expected to start his fourth league match in a row.

Meanwhile, Arteta stated that Eddie Nketiah is fit to face the Hammers.

Ex-Premier League winner backs Arsenal to lift the coveted title ahead of Manchester City

When asked to name his Premier League title favorites for the ongoing 2022-23 season, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson told Betfred:

"Arsenal. They've shown that they can win games in every way possible so far and proved that they can battle and scrap, which is something I didn't know they were capable of doing. Although I don't expect Manchester City to slow down behind them, I don't expect the Gunners to slow down either with only eight more games to go."

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 73 points from 30 matches, relishing a six-point lead over Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's side still have an extra game in hand.

After finishing fifth in the standings last season, Mikel Arteta's side are aiming to break their 19-year-long Premier League drought this term. The club are currently on an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak.

