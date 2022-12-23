Mikel Arteta prepared to trigger £44 million release clause of 25-year-old ex-Arsenal midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to trigger AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer's release clause to facilitate his return to north London.

Bennacer, 25, has been a central figure in the middle of the park for the Rossoneri over the past three campaigns. Since arriving from Empoli for a fee of £14 million in 2019, he has helped them lift a Serie A title.

A tireless operator renowned for his flair and passing, Bennacer has recently been speculated to depart the San Siro. With his current deal set to expire in June 2024, he has posed a transfer headache to Milan.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are among a host of interested clubs for Bennacer as the club are in need of midfield reinforcements. Mikel Arteta's team are prepared to meet his release clause, which is only applicable for foreign clubs, in the region of £44 million.

Bennacer, who joined the Gunners from Arles for £260,000 in the summer of 2015, featured in 32 age-group matches for the north London outfit. He made one senior appearance for them during the 2015-16 season, appearing as a substitute in a League Cup fourth-round tie.

Milan, on the other hand, are keen to offer the Algerian an improved contract. The player's agent, Enzo Raiola, has already held talks with Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, as per SOS Fanta.

Overall, Bennacer has scored four goals and laid out eight assists in 126 matches across all competitions for the Stefano Pioli-coached side.

Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to snap up two in-demand Premier League stars

Speaking to Mega Casino, Arsenal great Emmanuel Petit urged his erstwhile club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion pair Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the near future. He elaborated:

"I'm a big fan of two players from Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo. Mac Allister, I said this last season before he won the World Cup, he is a guy who does everything in midfield. He sets the tempo, carries the ball. Technically, he is good. He scores goals."

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner continued:

"The guy that sits next to him at Brighton, Caicedo, he is excellent. If Arsenal could take both of those players, two guys who know each other, they would fit perfectly at the club. They would do everything."

Both Mac Allister and Caicedo have emerged as breakthrough stars in the Premier League this campaign. While the Argentine has scored five goals in 14 Premier League starts for the Seagulls, the Ecuadorian has been an effective anchor in the base of their midfield.

