Mikel Arteta provides triple Arsenal injury update after 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided injury updates on three key players - Ben White, Martin Odegaard, and Jorginho - after his team's 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday (November 11).

Jorginho was the only one amongst the trio to start the clash against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. After seemingly suffering a head injury towards the end of the game, Arteta revealed that the midfielder would be alright.

The Spanish tactician said in his post-match press conference (via Football London):

"He had a few bad cuts I think so they could not sort it out on the pitch so they decided to take him out."

Meanwhile, Odegaard has now missed three matches in a row but he is expected to return following the international break. The Norway international has bagged five goals and one assist in 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Updating fans about the Gunners' skipper, Arteta said:

"I am going to have a meeting now with the medical department and Edu to understand everyone's situation but I think he is going to be back after the international break."

A notable absentee in Arsenal's squad for the Burnley game was Ben White, who has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

Providing insight into White's situation, Arteta stated:

"Ben White finished the game against Sevilla with some issues and hasn’t had enough time to recover. Yesterday in training he wasn’t comfortable."

"He didn’t look right. But Ben won’t give you much. He always wants to be on the pitch and he wants to hide anything that is in there. But we highlighted something happening there that we noticed in the last two weeks as well. We wanted to protect him today," Arteta added.

Even in the absence of key players, Leandro Trossard (45+1'), William Saliba (57'), and Oleksandr Zinchenko's (74') strikes were enough to help Arsenal seal the three points on the night.

Where do Arsenal stand in the Premier League and who do they play next?

Arsenal FC badge (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are now level on points (27) with league leaders Manchester City following their 3-1 win over Burnley on Saturday. However, the Gunners have played one game more and have an inferior goal difference to the Citizens.

After the international break, Mikel Arteta's side will travel to Brentford for their next Premier League fixture. The Bees are ninth in the league standings with 16 points and are yet to play this weekend.