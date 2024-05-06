Millonarios vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024 

Millonarios and Bolivar will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat away to Junior in the Colombian Primera A.

Carlos Bacca scored a brace to inspire the win while Leonardo Castro halved the deficit from the spot with three minutes left on the clock. Los Albiazules will turn their focus back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat away to Palestino in the Libertadores.

Bolivar, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Flamengo. Francisco Da Costa and Bruno Savio scored either side of Matias Vina to guide their team to all three points.

The victory left Los Celestes at the summit of Group E, having garnered maximum points from three games. Millonarios are bottom of the standings with just one point to their name.

Millonarios vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bolivar claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture last month.

Millonarios' last seven games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Bolivar's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Thirteen of Millonarios' last 14 games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Bolivar's last eight competitive games have produced an average of 10.25 corner kicks.

Five of Millonarios' last seven games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Millonarios vs Bolivar Prediction

Millonarios have struggled to get going in the Libertadores, having lost two of three games. Another defeat here would see them eliminated from the competition.

Bolivar have made an impeccable start to their Libertadores campaign, winning all three games played so far. They hold a five-point advantage over second-placed Flamengo and a win here would see Alberto Gamero's side book their spot in the round of 16.

The two sides are expansive and have been involved in high-scoring games this season and we could witness plenty of goalscoring opportunities. Millonarios need a win here to keep their Libertadores campaign alive and they enter this game as the bookmakers' favorites.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Millonarios 2-2 Bolivar

Millonarios vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals