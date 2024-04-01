Millonarios vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2024 

Millonarios and Flamengo will battle for three points in the opening game of the Copa Libertadores campaign on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 2-1 away win over Fortaleza in the Colombian Primera A. Juan Vargas and Juan Pereira scored first-half goals for the visitors, while Adrian Osorio halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second half. Cesar Hinestroza missed the chance to draw the game level when he missed a 69th-minute penalty.

Flamengo, meanwhile, saw off Nova Iguacu with a 3-0 away win in the first leg of the Taca Guanabara final. Pedro scored a brace while Ronald scored an unfortunate own goal in the 80th minute.

The Rubro-Negro will turn their focus to the continent and have been drawn into Group E alongside Palestino, Millonarios and Bolivar.

Millonarios vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Flamengo have kept a clean sheet in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Millonarios' last six games have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Flamengo are currently on a 14-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 10 games in this sequence.

Four of Millonarios' last six games have seen both teams score in the first half.

Flamengo's last 11 games across competitions have produced an average of 11 corner kicks.

Millonarios vs Flamengo Prediction

Millonarios have won their last two league games on the bounce but will face the toughest test of their campaign when they welcome the Rio giants. Their games in recent months have been highly entertaining, with both sides creating plenty of chances.

That contrasts Flamengo, who will kick-start their quest for a fourth Copa Libertadores crown. Tite's side have started the season emphatically and are unbeaten in 14 games played across all competitions this term. Their strong start to the campaign has been founded on the back of a stringent defense that has kept 12 consecutive clean sheets, of which Agustin Rossi has kept goal in 11.

We are tipping the Brazilians to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Millonarios 0-2 Flamengo

Millonarios vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks