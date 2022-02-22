Millonarios vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Copa Libertadores

The Copa Libertadores action returns for second-round fixtures as Millonarios host Fluminense at the Estadio El Campín on Tuesday.

The hosts are making their first appearance in the continental competition since 2018. They qualified for the group stage in that edition but failed to make it to the knockout stages.

The Brazilian side made it to the quarter-finals last season. They have been eliminated from the last eight in their last three appearances in the competition. They'll be hoping to finish better in this edition.

Millonarios vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Millonarios form guide (Categoria Primera A): W-W-W-W-D

Fluminense form guide (Carioca Serie A): W-W-W-W-W

Millonarios vs Fluminense Team News

Millonarios

The hosts have no fresh injuries heading into the game. Andrés Román and David Macalister Silva face a late fitness test ahead of the game, having missed the league games this month with injuries.

New signing Richard Celis has joined up with the squad and is in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andrés Román, David Macalister Silva

Suspended: None

Fluminense

Centre-back Nino is the only doubt for the visiting side for this game. The 24-year-old might be back for the second leg as he continues to recover from an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nino

Suspended: None

Millonarios vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Millonarios Predicted XI (4-4-2): Álvaro Montero (GK); Andrés Roman, Andrés Llinás, Juan Pablo Vargas, Omar Bertel; Stiven Vega, Larry Vásquez, Omar Guerra, Eduardo Sosa; Daniel Ruiz, Diego Herazo

Fluminense Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcos Felipe (GK); David Duarte, Felipe Melo, David Braz; Andre, Yago Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Cris Silva; Luiz Hernique, Willian, German Cano

Millonarios vs Fluminense Prediction

Both sides head into this competition on a good run of form. The hosts have made it four wins in a row and are currently third in the league standings. Fluminense are on a seven-game winning streak in their domestic league.

After suffering a loss in the opening fixture of the season, they have won all of their games so far and are currently at the top of the standings. Both managers rested some of their first-team starters ahead of this crucial game, so we can expect a strong starting XI from both teams.

The Brazilian side have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and given their rich form, might be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Millonarios 0-1 Fluminense

