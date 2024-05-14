Millonarios vs Palestino prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024 

Millonarios and Palestino will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday (May 14th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Pereira at the same venue in the Colombian Primera A over the weekend.

Juan Pereira's 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Miguel Gamero's side will now turn their focus back to the continental competition, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Bolivar.

Palestino, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Flamengo in the Libertadores during their last outing. Fernando Cornejo stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 63rd minute.

The victory saw them climb to second spot in Group E having garnered six points from four games. Millonarios are fourth with just two points to their name.

Millonarios vs Palestino Head-to-Head

Palestino claimed a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in April.

Millonarios form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Palestino form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Millonarios vs Palestino Team News

Millonarios

Jader Valencia, Omar Bartel and Diego Abadia are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Jader Valencia, Omar Bartel, Diego Abadia

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Palestino

Jose Bizama, Nicolas Meza and Gonzalo Sosa are all on the treatment table. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Jose Bizama, Nicolas Meza, Gonzalo Sosa

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Millonarios vs Palestino Predicted XI

Millonarios Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Montero (GK); Jhoan Hernandez, Juan Vargas, Andres Linas, Sander Navarro; Stiven Vega, Juan Pereira; Daniel Ruiz, David Silva, Emeron Rodriguez; Leonardo Castro

Palestino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cesar Rigamonti (GK); Dilan Zuniga, Cristan Suarez, Ivan Roman, Benjamin Rojas; Misael Carvajal, Nicolas Linares, Ariel Arce; Jonathan Benitez, Junior Marabel, Bryan Carrasco

Millonarios vs Palestino Prediction

Fourteen of Millonarios' last 16 games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends. They enter this game as favorites and anything other than a win here would see the Colombians eliminated from the Libertadores.

Palestino, for their part, are fresh off a shock victory over Flamengo. Bolivar are all but guaranteed a spot in the knockout rounds, leaving the remaining three sides in Group E to battle it out for the second qualification spot.

Palestino currently hold a two-point lead in the race for second spot but we are tipping Millonarios to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Millonarios 2-1 Palestino