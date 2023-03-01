Millonarios vs Universidad Catolica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2023 

Colombian side Millonarios will welcome Ecuadorians Universidad Catolica to the Estadio El Campin for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Thursday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Once Caldas in the Colombian Primera A at the weekend. Dayro Moreno's 11th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Catolica, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat at Tecnico in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. Alexander Bolanos starred with a brace and an assist for Tecnico.

Millonarios FC @MillosFCoficial



Hoy tuvimos práctica de fútbol planeando lo que será nuestro partido del jueves en El Campín. Semana en Modo CONMEBOL LibertadoresHoy tuvimos práctica de fútbol planeando lo que será nuestro partido del jueves en El Campín. Semana en Modo CONMEBOL Libertadores ⚽️🔵☑️Hoy tuvimos práctica de fútbol planeando lo que será nuestro partido del jueves en El Campín. https://t.co/6iQ0k2KL1X

Los Camaratas will now turn their attention to continental action, with their tie against Millonarios firmly in the balance after a goalless stalemate in Chile last week in the first leg.

The winner of the tie will face either Carabobo or Atletico Mineiro for a place in the group stage of the Libertadores.

Millonarios vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

Millionarios' defeat to Once Caldas snapped their three-game unbeaten start to the season.

The hosts are on a six-ame unbeaten run in front of their fans, winning four.

Catolica are winless in their last four away games.

Millonarios form guide: L-W-D-W-W-Dl Universidad Catolica form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Millonarios vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

Both sides still have everything left to play for as they seek to reach the Copa Libertadores group stage. The first leg in Ecuador last week saw neither side creating enough chances to get on the scoresheet.

Another cagey clash can be expected owing to the high stakes involved. Millonarios are the slight favourites, and home support could have an impact on the outcome of the tie. The Bogota outfit have won three of their last four games in front of their fans. Another will keep them on course to qualify for the Libertadores group stage.

The hosts should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Millonarios 1-0 Catolica

Millonarios vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head and

Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Millonarios to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw

Poll : 0 votes