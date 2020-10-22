Millwall vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall have had a terrific opening six games to their 2020-21 EFL Championship campaign and find themselves fifth after picking up 11 points.

Their win over Luton Town on Tuesday night encouraged Lions fans and now they see their team go up against league rivals who are low on confidence.

Barnsley have picked up only three points so far this season and are yet to record a win.

The club are still managerless following Gerhard Struber's exit to MLS outfit New York Red Bulls but managed to earn a 2-2 draw with 10-man Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

From the outside looking in, this fixture looks like somewhat of a mismatch though, and that isn't too far from the truth.

Millwall vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Millwall's last league win against Barnsley at home came in November 2015 – five home games ago – though the Lions did sweep aside the Tykes in the 2017-18 FA Cup third round.

The pair have met a hefty 16 times in the last decade, with Barnsley attaining the better record having won nine of those games.

Interestingly, there were only two draws between the pair in that time and they have actually only come out of a game on equal terms just three times in the last 28 years (their last 25 games).

Historic records are fairly even as well, with Millwall beating Barnsley 23 times and Barnsley winning 25 times.

Millwall vs Barnsley Team News

The hosts have revealed that Billy Mitchell has returned to stagnated first team training but Saturday's game is highly likely to be too soon for him to play any part in.

Injured: Troy Parrott

Doubtful: Billy Mitchell

Suspended: None

There are no new concerns for the Tykes but it definitely isn't a case of no injuries, no problems.

That said, the front two in Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser played well last time out and are likely to retain their spots in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Mahlon Romeo, Murray Wallace, Jed Wallace, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Connor Mahoney, Mason Bennett, Matt Smith

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton, Jordan Williams, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Luke Thomas, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Freiser

Millwall vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley will give their all once again but an evidently fatigued squad may struggle to come up against the rough and tumble of Millwall.

The hosts know anything but a win could see them slip out of the playoffs, so they will do everything to nullify any opposing threat and attack a backline that has rarely been given the chance to consistently play together as one. Millwall should emerge as the winners in this encounter.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Barnsley