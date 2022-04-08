Millwall vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Barnsley at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Millwall are currently 10th in the table, six points off the top 6. Gary Rowett's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only one of their last six games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Barnsley on Saturday.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season so far and are currently 22nd in the league, nine points away from safety. Poya Asbaghi's side have also only managed to win one of their last six games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Millwall vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Barnsley have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Millwall winning only one.

Millwall's solitary victory came in the reverse fixture earlier this season as they won the game 1-0. Murray Wallace's late goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Barnsley Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

Millwall vs Barnsley Team News

Woodrow will be a huge miss for Barnsley

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Swansea City last time out. Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson are both still out injured.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Shaun Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Aapo Halme, Michal Helik and Victor Adeboyejo all picked up knocks during the week and are out for the game. Meanwhile, Cauley Woodrow is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Aapo Halme, Michal Helik, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Remy Vita, Liam Kitching, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Brittain; Matty Wolfe, Claudio Gomes; Quina, Amine Bassi, Callum Styles; Carlton Morris

Millwall vs Barnsley Prediction

Despite both teams being in poor form of late, Millwall should have enough quality to get past a poor Barnsley side.

We predict a tight game, with Millwall coming away with the win.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Barnsley

