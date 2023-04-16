Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023

Millwall and Birmingham City square off at the Den in round 43 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (April 18). The Lions are on a run of eight games without defeat against the visitors and will set out to extend this impressive streak.

The hosts reignited their race for a playoff spot with a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday. Before that, Gary Rowett’s side were on a four-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible 12. Millwall have picked up 65 points from 42 games to sit fifth in the Championship, three points above seventh-placed Coventry City just outside the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Birmingham failed to arrest their slump last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against ten-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Blues have now gone three games without a win, losing once, since their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on April 1.

With 50 points from 42 games, Birmingham are 17th in the league, nine points off the top half.

Millwall vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 23 wins from their last 54 meetings, Birmingham hold a superior record in the fixture.

Millwall have picked up 15 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Millwall are unbeaten in eight games against the Blues, winning thrice since a 2-0 loss in November 2018.

Birmingham are winless in six of their last seven away games, losing four, since February.

The Lions are unbeaten in three of their last four home games, with the 1-0 loss against Huddersfield Town in March being the exception.

Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction

Millwall kept their playoff dreams alive with a solid performance against Preston North End and will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence. The Lions are on a fine run of results in this fixture and should see off Birmingham.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City

Millwall vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)

