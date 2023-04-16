Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023

Millwall and Birmingham City square off at the Den in round 43 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (April 18). The Lions are on a run of eight games without defeat against the visitors and will set out to extend this impressive streak.
The hosts reignited their race for a playoff spot with a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday. Before that, Gary Rowett’s side were on a four-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible 12. Millwall have picked up 65 points from 42 games to sit fifth in the Championship, three points above seventh-placed Coventry City just outside the playoff places.
Meanwhile, Birmingham failed to arrest their slump last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against ten-man Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Blues have now gone three games without a win, losing once, since their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on April 1.
With 50 points from 42 games, Birmingham are 17th in the league, nine points off the top half.
Millwall vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Betting Tips
- With 23 wins from their last 54 meetings, Birmingham hold a superior record in the fixture.
- Millwall have picked up 15 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.
- Millwall are unbeaten in eight games against the Blues, winning thrice since a 2-0 loss in November 2018.
- Birmingham are winless in six of their last seven away games, losing four, since February.
- The Lions are unbeaten in three of their last four home games, with the 1-0 loss against Huddersfield Town in March being the exception.
Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction
Millwall kept their playoff dreams alive with a solid performance against Preston North End and will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence. The Lions are on a fine run of results in this fixture and should see off Birmingham.
Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Birmingham City
Millwall vs Birmingham City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Millwall
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last ten meetings.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten clashes.)