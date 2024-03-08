Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th, 2024

Millwall lock horns with Birmingham City in the 37th round of games in the Championship on Saturday (March 9).

Neil Harris' Millwall are coming off a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in midweek. Michael Obafemi's 54th-minute opener for the Lions was cancelled out nine minutes later by Sammie Szmodics for the Rovers. Millwall are 18th in the standings with 40 points.

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray's Birmingham drew 1-1 at Hull City in midweek in their last Championship outing. Ozan Tufan's 25th-minute strike for Hull was cancelled out by Lukas Jutkiewicz as the Blues remain just above the relegation zone, two places and a point behind Millwall.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Birmingham Championship contest:

Millwall vs Birmingham City head-to-head and key stats

In 56 meetings across competitions, Birmingham lead 24-15.

Millwall have one win and a loss in their last five meetings with the Blues. The reverse fixture in September ended 1-1 at Birmingham.

Millwall have won just once in their last six home games across competitions, losing thrice.

Birmingham are winless in five games on the road, losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: D-W-W-L-L; Birmingham: D-L-L-W-W

Millwall vs Birmingham City prediction

Both sides have struggled this season, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Millwall's recent form is only slightly better than Birmingham's, but there's little to choose from in their last five meetings.

It's a tough matchup to call, as both Millwall's recent home form and that of Birmingham on their travels is nothing to talk home about.

Considering the same, expect a low-scoring stalemate when the two Championship strugglers renew acquaintaces this weekend at The Den.

Prediction: Millwall 0-0 Birmingham

Millwall vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip 1: Draw (Six of their last nine meetings have ended in stalemates.)

Tip 2: Both teams to score: No (Three of their last seven meetings have ended goalless.)

Tip 3: Under 2 goals: Yes (Goals have been at a premium in the fixture, with two of their last 14 games seeing at least three goals.)