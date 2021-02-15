Millwall vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Millwall will welcome Birmingham City to the Den on Wednesday for a matchday 30 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts sit fairly comfortably in mid-table, having garnered 38 points so far. Birmingham City, on the other hand, are in danger of relegation and need all three points to escape the dropzone.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of contrasting results. Millwall picked up a 2-1 comeback victory away to Reading. Late goals from Matt Smith and Mason Benett helped overturn an early goal scored by Alfa Semedo.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City stretched their winless run to five games with a 31st-minute strike by Daniel Potts giving Luton Town a 1-0 victory away from home.

George Friend on today's loss.

Millwall vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 50 occasions in the past, with Birmingham City having a much better head-to-head record.

The Blues have been victorious on 23 occasions in the past, while Millwall have 13 wins to their name. Fourteen previous games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when neither side could be separated in a dour goalless draw.

In terms of current form, the hosts have benefited from a five-game unbeaten run that has helped them charge up the table. Birmingham City have fared much worse and face a battle to retain their Championship status.

Millwall form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Birmingham City form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Millwall vs Birmingham City Team News

Millwall

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts. Matt Smith and Mason Benneth both came off the bench and performed well against Reading. They could be rewarded with starts by manager Gary Rowett.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Smith scored the equaliser,

Benno made it two. pic.twitter.com/HArjrLtMzr — Millwall FC 💙 (@MillwallFC) February 14, 2021

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Birmingham City

There are no injury concerns for manager Aitor Karanka. However, defender Marc Roberts is unavailable for selection following his red card in the goalless draw with Wycombe.

The 30-year-old will serve out the final game of his ban for the trip to Millwall and will be available from the next matchday.

Injury: None

Suspension: Marc Roberts

Millwall vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski (GK); Scott Malone, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace; Matt Bennett; Matt Smith

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, George Friend, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin; Mikel San Jose, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan

Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction

Neither side is feared for their attacking prowess, suggesting that this could be a low-scoring affair.

Millwall are in much better form and could make it three wins in a row with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Birmingham City