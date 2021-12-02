Millwall vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Millwall welcome Birmingham City to the Den for an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Hull City last weekend. George Honeyman and Ryan Longman found the back of the net for the Tigers.

Birmingham City secured the maximum points with a narrow 1-0 victory over Blackpool. Lukas Jutkiewicz stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 81st minute.

The win helped the Blues climb to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 20 matches. Millwall have one more point but are four places higher in the standings.

Millwall vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 51 occasions in the past and Birmingham City have been superior with 23 wins to their name.

Millwall were victorious on 14 occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in February. Goals from Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson inspired Millwall to a 2-0 home win.

Millwall form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Birmingham City form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Millwall vs Birmingham City Team News

Millwall

Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney are the only injury concerns for the hosts with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injury: Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney

Suspension: None

Birmingham City

Gary Gardner and Ryan Woods have been suspended for the trip to the capital. George Friend (leg), Maxime Colin (Achilles tendon) and Adan George (ACL) have been sidelined by fitness concerns.

Injuries: George Friend, Maxime Colin, Adan George

Suspension: Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods

Millwall vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Seyi Ojo, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Dan McNamara; Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matija Sarkic (GK); Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean; Jeremie Bela, Ivan Sunjic, Jordan James, Jordan Graham; Riley McGree, Scott Hogan; Troy Deeney

Millwall vs Birmingham City Prediction

The two sides are relatively comfortable in mid-table and just one point separates both sides in the standings.

Birmingham City have struggled on their travels this season and have failed to find the back of the net in six of their seven away league games this term. This suggests that a low-scoring game could be on the cards but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Birmingham City

Edited by Shardul Sant