Millwall vs Blackburn prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Blackburn at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday. Both sides had contrasting results on opening day.

Millwall drew 1-1 in their first game against QPR last week and followed that up with a 2-1 win against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup. Gary Rowett will be happy with his side's performances so far, but will look to win against Blackburn on Saturday.

Blackburn, on the other hand, got off to a great start with a 2-1 win against Swansea last time out. However, Tony Mowbray's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup. The Rovers will be looking to bounce back with a win against Millwall.

𝗦𝗘𝟭𝟲 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀.



⚡️ Do not miss out this Saturday...#Millwall — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) August 12, 2021

Both sides will go into Saturday's game looking for the three points and that will make for a well-contested fixture.

Millwall vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

Blackburn have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Millwall winning the other.

Blackburn came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March. Goals in either half from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher were enough to secure all three points for Blackburn.

Millwall Form Guide: W-D

Blackburn Form Guide: L-W

Millwall vs Blackburn Team News

Bradley Dack will be a huge miss for Blackburn

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Portsmouth last time out.

Mason Bennett is still out due to an ankle injury he picked up earlier this month.

Injured: Mason Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn

Blackburn also have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss to Morecambe in midweek. However, Tony Mowbray will now have to manage without star striker Adam Armstrong after he joined Southampton earlier this week.

Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Blackburn Predicted XI

⏪ Last time at The Den



⚽️ Goals from @BradDacks40 and @SamGallagher40 handed #Rovers a 2-0 win back in March.#MILvROV 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 12, 2021

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Evans, Dan McNamara; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; John Buckley, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell; Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan

Millwall vs Blackburn Prediction

Both teams are in similar form, but Millwall are particularly hard to beat at home.

We predict a tight match, with Millwall doing enough to pick up all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Blackburn

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Shardul Sant