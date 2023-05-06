Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8, 2023 

Millwall host Blackburn Rovers at the Den on Monday (May 8) in the final round of Championship football this season.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league recently but remain hopeful of securing a playoff spot. Millwall returned to winning ways in the league last weekend, beating Blackpool 3-2. Tom Bradshaw scored a brace before Zian Flemming scored a penalty to clinch maximum points for Gary Rowett's men.

Millwall are sixth in the Championship with 68 points and will guarantee playoff football with a win.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have struggled recently and fallen behind in the race for the playoffs. They drew 1-1 against Luton Town earlier this month. Blackburn looked set to be headed towards defeat before Hayden Carter headed home a late equaliser to open his account for the Rovers.

The visitors are ninth in the league table with 66 points from 45 games. They will be targeting victory but must rely on results elsewhere to secure a playoff spot.

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the 50th meeting between Millwall and Blackburn, who lead 25-11.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in three games.

Only five of the Lions' 15 league defeats this season have come at home.

Only six of the Riversiders' 19 league wins this season have come at home.

Blackburn have scored 48 league goals this season, the second-fewest of all teams in the top half of the standings.

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Millwall's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are without a win in nine games across competitions. They have won just one away league game all year and could see defeat.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Blackburn

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just three of their last ten matchups)

