Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Mid-table side Millwall host struggling Blackburn Rovers at The Den on Saturday for a clash in the Championship.

Tenth in the league table with just 10 wins from 34 games, the Lions will be hoping to finish in the top half of the standings for the second year running.

Millwall have drawn the most number of games this season with 16, at least four more than any other side in the division. They have lost just once from their last 11 games.

That's pretty much in contrast to Blackburn's form right now. Rovers have lost six of their last seven league games, including six in a row throughout last month.

That form has seen the side plummett from eighth in the standings down to 15th, just eight points above the relegation zone.

Head coach Tony Mowbray has somehow managed to survive this disastrous spell. However, with the campaign fast approaching its home stretch, time's running out for him.

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

In 45 meetings between the sides, Millwall have won only 11 times but lost 23 games to Blackburn. Rovers have won six of their last nine clashes in this fixture.

Earlier this season, the Riversiders claimed a narrow 2-1 win at home in December. In-form striker Adam Armstrong netted a stoppage-time winner on that occasion.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Millwall

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the match. They also don't have to worry about any player suspensions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors are without any casualties at the moment and have all the key players available for the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Millwall (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski; George Evans, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper; Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Woods, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Mason Bennett.

Blackburn Rovers (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Amari'i Bell; Corry Evans, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton.

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn's poor form might inspire hope for Millwall, who haven't won back-to-back home games against Rovers since 1970.

This match seems to be the perfect opportunity to create history, and we expect Millwall to do just that.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Blackburn Rovers