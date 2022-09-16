Millwall vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Millwall will host Blackpool at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday as both teams look to return to winning ways.

With just ten points accrued from nine games, the Lions are languishing in 19th place in the standings, hovering precariously above the relegation zone.

Having started their campaign with two wins from their opening three games, Gary Rowett's side won just once in their next six, losing thrice. That includes a 2-0 home loss to Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.

Blackpool, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, collecting just a point more than Millwall from as many games.

The Tangerines are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Rotherham on Wednesday, their fourth league loss of the season.

Millwall vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

There have been 50 previous clashes between the two teams. Blackpool lead Milwall 17-16 in wins, while 17 games have ended all square.

Last season, Millwall won this fixture 2-1 before the Tangerines exacted revenge on home soil with a 1-0 victory.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Millwall vs Blackpool Team News

Millwall

Mason Bennett and Ryan Leonard are out with hamstring injury, while Shaun Hutchinson is nursing a groin problem.

Manager Gary Rowett could recall George Honeyman and Benik Afobe into the starting XI to boost his attack.

Injured: Mason Bennett, Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool

The Tangerines have quite a few injury concerns to deal with right now.

Keshi Anderson has a knee injury. Kevin Stewart is out with a broken foot. Jake Beesley is nursing an ankle problem, while Lewis Fiorini has a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Gary Madine will be serving the last of his three-game ban.

Injured: Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley, Lewis Fiorini

Suspended: Gary Madine

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Blackpool Predicted XIs

Millwall (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Jamie Shackleton, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Callum Styles; George Honeyman; Ziam Flemming, Benik Afobe

Blackpool (3-4-3): Daniel Grimshaw; Rhys Williams, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Charlie Patino, Kenny Dougall, Dominic Thompson; Theo Corbeanu, Jerry Yates, Ian Poveda

Millwall vs Blackpool Prediction

Millwall and Blackpool are both struggling right now and are desperate to return to winning ways.

Blackpool tend to struggle on their travels, winning just one of their last five away games, which is a boost for Millwall, who're a different beast at home.

The Lions to prevail here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Blackpool

