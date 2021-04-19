Millwall vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

The ELF Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Millwall welcome high-flying Bournemouth to the Den on Wednesday.

Bournemouth come into this tie on the back of a six-game winning streak in the league and will aim to extend that run against the Lions.

Millwall’s chances of finishing in the promotion playoffs places have bitten the dust after failing to secure a win in their last two games.

Seated in ninth place, Gary Rowett’s men needed a win to remain in close proximity to the final playoff spot. However, a 3-0 loss to Swansea City was followed by a goalless draw away to Brentford last time out.

With 59 points so far, Millwall can be happy with their season’s performance and will now look to finish strongly.

They will now aim to avoid picking up consecutive home defeats for the first time since March 2019.

Bournemouth continued their push for a playoff place with an impressive victory over promoted Norwich City last time out.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Emilio Buendia, but Bournemouth hit back with three second-half goals to claim a deserved 3-1 win.

This was the Cherries' sixth straight win in the EFL Championship and this has helped them surge into fifth place in the log.

Bournemouth now lead seventh-place Reading by seven points and will be confident of finishing in the top six.

Millwall vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

With nine wins in the last 16 meetings, Millwall have a slight upper hand coming into this tie. Bournemouth have picked up five wins, while it has ended all square on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came back in January, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Millwall Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Millwall vs Bournemouth Team News

Millwall

Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard will be unable to feature for Millwall through injuries. Other than that, the hosts have a full strength squad to select from on Wednesday.

Injured: Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will be without the services of Shane Long, who is out with an ankle injury. He is joined on the sidelines by Lewis Cook, who is recovering from an ACL problem.

Injured: Shane Long, Lewis Cook

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Dan McNamara; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic (GK); Lloyd Kelly, Steve Kelly, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Smith; Junior Stanislas, Jefferson Lerma; Arnaut Danjuma’s, Philip Billing, David Brooks; Dominic Solanke

Millwall vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth head into this tie on the back of an impressive victory over the league leaders. We expect them to build on this win and continue their fine form by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Bournemouth