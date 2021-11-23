Millwall vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Bournemouth at The Den in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides being in similar form of late.

Millwall are currently ninth in the table, with a win potentially taking them up to fifth. Gary Rowett's side are unbeaten in their last three league games and will hope to extend their streak with a win against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are going into the game off the back of a shock 3-2 loss against bottom side Derby County at the weekend. The loss saw Scott Parker's side give up top spot in the table, with Fulham now one point ahead of them. They will look to potentially reclaim the lead with a win against Millwall on Wednesday.

With both sides being on a solid run of form, Wednesday's game is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Millwall vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings against each other.

Bournemouth demolished Millwall 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Phillip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke completed the rout, while Jed Wallace grabbed a consolation goal for Millwall on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Millwall vs Bournemouth Team News

Stanislas will be a huge miss for Bournemouth

Millwall

Millwall came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough last time out. Gary Rowett will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will miss a host of players for the game on Wednesday. Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and David Brooks are all unavailable for the game.

Injured: Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks (Cancer)

Millwall vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Ryan Leonard; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Leif Davis, Chris Mepham, Gary Cahill, Jack Stacey; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Jaidon Anthony, Phillip Billing, Ryan Christie; Dominic Solanke

Millwall vs Bournemouth Prediction

Millwall are usually a difficult side to beat at home. Bournemouth will look to bounce back from their shock defeat against Derby County, and will be determined to do so with top spot on the line.

We predict a well-contested game, with Bournemouth coming away victorious.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Bournemouth

