Millwall vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford fans will feel their team are the favourites going into this one, but they will be wary of what Gary Rowett’s side is capable of.

Millwall earned a 1-0 win over Rotherham last weekend, meaning they have kept two clean sheets in both of their first two games of the 2020-21 Championship season.

The visitors will be confident of breaking this mini-run following their own 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town last weekend in their first home league game at the newly-built Brentford Community Stadium.

Around 1,000 supporters were let in as part of the piloted safe return of football fans to selected EFL stadiums.

The visitors are set to be without Said Benrahma again amid reports of interest from several Premier League clubs.

Millwall vs Brentford Head-to-head

This contest has been closely fought over the years with very little to separate the two teams.

Millwall ended a three-game winless run against Brentford in December 2019 after losing the reverse fixture 3-2 earlier in the season.

The Lions have not lost to the Bees in their last three home games against them. However, they have won just twice in their last 10 match-ups, both of them on home soil.

Brentford have beaten Millwall 25 times in their history, with Millwall coming out winners on 22 occasions while there have been 22 draws between the two since their first ever meeting in 1920.

Millwall vs Brentford Team News

Gary Rowett revealed that summer loanee Troy Parrott had suffered another injury blow in their League Cup tie against Burnley on Wednesday, adding that it “doesn’t look great.”

Ashley Barnes made his return from injury by playing in the reserves within the last week but is unlikely to feature in the first team’s game this weekend.

Jed Wallace will undoubtedly keep his spot after scoring the winning goal against Rotherham last Saturday.

Injured: Troy Parrott

Doubtful: Ashley Barnes

Suspended: None

David Raya, who has been linked with a move to several interested Premier League clubs, started Brentford’s League Cup penalty shoot-out win over West Brom in midweek.

He could be selected in between the sticks once more this weekend while new signing Saman Ghoddos may feature in the attacking line.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Said Benrahma

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Brentford Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-3): Frank Fielding, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce , Jake Cooper, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Emiliano Marcondes, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Picture by picture through my 50th appearence for the club 🐝 #bees @brentfordfc pic.twitter.com/4RibbL1Lfa — David Raya Martin (@daviidraya1) September 23, 2020

Millwall vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford will regard themselves as the favourites in this one but they certainly won’t have everything their own way.

Rowett has turned Millwall into a competitive top-end-of-the-table side and have aspirations to finish within the playoffs this time around.

Ultimately, though, the visitors have a mouth-watering attacking strike force that should have enough quality to pick off the Lions’ backline.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Brentford