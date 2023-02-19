Millwall vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2023

Burnley are back in action in the EFL Championship when they take on Millwall at the Den on Tuesday.

The Clarets are currently unbeaten in nine straight games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Millwall continued their hunt for a playoff place as they secured a thrilling 3-2 home victory over Sheffield United on Saturday. This followed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Coventry City on February 14, which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 49 points from 31 matches, Millwall are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Elsewhere, Burnley returned to winning ways in the league as they edged out Luton Town 1-0 last time out.

Prior to that, Vincent Kompany’s side saw their run of 10 consecutive league wins come to an end on February 14 when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford.

With 72 points from 32 matches, Burnley sit at the top of the EFL Championship table with a healthy 11-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

Millwall vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 61 meetings between the teams, Burnley boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Kompany’s side are on a three-game winning streak against the Lions and are unbeaten in the last six meetings between the sides since a 3-1 loss in February 2012.

Millwall head into the midweek matchup unbeaten in 10 consecutive home matches in the league, picking up six wins and four draws since September’s 2-0 loss to QPR.

Burnley are without defeat in their last 12 matches across all competitions, while they boast the league’s best away record with 31 points from 15 matches.

Millwall vs Burnley Prediction

Millwall and Burnley are currently on a solid run of form and we can expect a nail-biting contest at the Den. However, given the gulf in class and quality between the sides, we are backing Burnley to claim all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Burnley

Millwall vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 10 corner kicks in five of Millwall’s last seven games)

