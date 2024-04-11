Millwall vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Millwall lock horns with Cardiff City on Saturday as round 43 of the EFL Championship beckons.

Neil Harris' Millwall are coming off a 1-0 upset of Championship leaders Leicester City in midweek. Ryan Longman's 59th-minute strike proved to be the winner that floored the Foxes at The Den.

Despite the rousing win, the Lions are 17th in the standings, with 47 points from 42 games, four clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Erol Bulut's Cardiff are also coming off a win in midweek, winning 1-0 at Birmingham City. Josh Bowler's 65th-minute strike was the difference between the two teams at St. Andrew's.

Following the win, the Bluebirds are 11th in the points table with 59 points from 42 games. They are comfortably clear of the drop zone, but the gap on sixth-placed Norwich City - nine points - is seemingly insurmountable.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Cardiff Championship clash at The Den:

Millwall vs Cardiff City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 75 meetings across competitions, Millwall narrowly lead Cardiff 24-22.

Millwall have three wins and two losses in their last five meetings with Cardiff, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in December.

The Lions have won three of their last five home games, losing one.

Cardiff have three wins in their last five road outings, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-L-L-D-L; Cardiff: W-L-W-L-L

Millwall vs Cardiff City prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns as they look set for another season in the Championship. Cardiff are closer to the relegation zone than their opponents but should avoid the drop barring an implosion and results elsewhere going against them.

Despite Millwall being the higher-ranked side in the standings, their form has tailed off recently, winning twice in seven games. During the same period, Cardiff have fared better, emerging victorious four times.

There's little to separate the two sides in terms of their head-to-head record. Their last five games have been decisive, so expect the trend to continue. Going solely by recent form, expect Cardiff City to eke out a narrow win and complete the league double.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Cardiff

Millwall vs Cardiff City betting tips

Tip-1: Cardiff to win

Tip-2: Cardiff to keep a clean sheet: No (The Bluebirds have had just one shutout in six games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last 10 head-to-head meetings have had at least two goals.)