Millwall vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall would have been disappointed to draw with Sheffield Wednesday before the international break as it pushed them further away from the top six.

They can still potentially bounce back into the playoff positions with a win, but that will mean overturning their three-game winless run.

Like the Lions, Cardiff have won just one of their past five league games and find themselves in 15th.

The Bluebirds will be wary that a loss could see them dragged into a surprising early relegation scrap as one of five teams locked on 13 points apiece.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The last five fixtures between these two have ended in draws – a record stretching back to 2015.

Millwall fans will be pleased to know that they were the last team to claim a win in this fixture, winning 1-0 in October 2014.

Furthermore, they haven’t lost to Cardiff at home since September 2012.

Saturday’s game will be the 19th consecutive second-tier game between the two.

Millwall have won three of these while Cardiff won three games. The other 13 games have ended in draws.

It is no surprise then that there have been 27 draws between the two sides in history, Millwall winning 21 other fixtures while Cardiff have beaten their opponents on 20 occasions.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Team News

Shane Ferguson is set to undergo a scan in Northern Ireland after being forced off against Austria on Sunday after just 36 minutes due to a back problem. He remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Troy Parrott could make his long-awaited return after being called up to Republic of Ireland’s squad to take on Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Injured: Kenneth Zohore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff are set to be without a number of key personnel as they work their way back from long-term injuries.

Injured: Greg Cunningham, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett, Matt Smith

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Junior Hoilett, Kieffer Moore

Millwall vs Cardiff City Prediction

The hosts will be annoyed that they have lost their grip on the top six and will be looking at this game as a decent chance to gain another three points.

Cardiff find themselves in a sticky league position but they are a serious attacking threat and could earn a narrow victory this weekend.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Cardiff City