Millwall vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Millwall will welcome Cardiff City to the Den for a matchday 32 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Fulham in their most recent game on Tuesday. Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his red-hot streak with a brace to help the league leaders continue their quest for automatic promotion.

Cardiff City secured maximum points with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Peterborough on home turf. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Bluebirds in the rout.

The victory helped the Welsh outfit steer further clear of the dropzone. They currently sit in the 20th spot on 32 points. Millwall are in 15th place, with 37 points from 29 matches.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 71 previous occasions and they have been evenly matched. They each have 21 wins apiece, while 29 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Aden Flint's brace helped Cardiff City secure a 3-1 home win on matchday four of the current campaign.

Millwall form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Cardiff City form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Millwall vs Cardiff City Team News

Millwall

Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Leonard are all unavailable due to injuries. Daniel Ballard made an early comeback from injury and played 45 minutes for the U23 team. He is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: Daniel Ballard

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Ralls and Isaac Vassell have all been ruled out with injuries. Alfie Doughty is out for four to six weeks following his injury against Barnsley

Injuries: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Ralls, Isaac Vassell, Alfie Doughty

Suspension: None

Millwall vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Oliver Burke, Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies; Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Uche Ikpeazu; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Millwall vs Cardiff City Prediction

Cardiff City's recent run of form has instiled confidence that they can avoid the drop. Millwall, by contrast, have seen their promotion aspirations hit the wall owing to poor displays over the last few weeks.

A major problem for the capital side has been a lack of goals but the game against Cardiff offers an opportunity to get back on track. We are backing both sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Cardiff City

Edited by Shardul Sant