Millwall vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Millwall will host Cardiff City at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to arrest their three-game losing run in the league.

With just seven points in as many games, Millwall are down in 19th place in the standings and going through a rough patch. After beating Coventry City last month, Gary Rowett's team failed to win their next four games, collecting just one point from a possible 12.

Cardiff, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, accruing just one point more than Millwall and sitting in 17th place in the points table. The Bluebirds are also winless in their last four games, losing and drawing twice apiece and failing to score in three of them.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

There have been 72 clashes between the two teams, and the spoils have been closely shared. Millwall have won 22 times, while Cardiff have beaten them on 21 occasions.

Last season, the team at home won on both occasions. Cardiff beat Millwall in the Welsh capital before the Lions exacted revenge at The Den.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Millwall vs Cardiff City Team News

Millwall

Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett will miss out with injury. The Lions haven't scored in their last three league games, so manager Gary Rowett may opt to tweak his attack a bit.

Injured: Ryan Leonard, Mason Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will remain without Curtis Nelson due to injury, while Callum O'Dawda will be sidelined. Romaine Sawyers scored after coming off the bench last time and will hope to start here.

Injured: Curtis Nelson, Callum O'Dawda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Andreas Voglsammer, Tyler Burey; Benik Afobe.

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Niels Nkounkou; Romaine Sawyers, Joe Ralls, Ryan Wintle; Sheyi Ojo, Max Watters, Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Millwall vs Cardiff City Prediction

Millwall and Cardiff are going through a rough patch right now, with both teams winning just once in their last five games.

Considering the same, it's difficult to see a winner, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Cardiff City

