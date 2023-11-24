Millwall vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Millwall and Coventry City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (November 25th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away victory over Sheffield Wednesday before the international break. Murray Wallace, George Saville, Wes Harding and Brooke Norton-Cuffy all found the back of the net to guide the Lions to victory.

Coventry City, meanwhile, were held to a goalless stalemate at home to Stoke City.

The draw left them in 20th spot, having garnered 16 points from as many games. Millwall have 20 points to show for their efforts in 16 games and are 15th.

Millwall vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 80th meeting between the two sides. They each have 32 wins apiece, while 15 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Coventry City claimed a 1-0 home win on Valentine's Day.

Six of Coventry City's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Millwall received the first card of the match in the last 10 head-to-head games.

Coventry's draw with Stoke City ended a run of four successive losses.

Millwall have lost only two of the last 20 home head-to-head games, winning 11 and drawing seven.

Coventry City have not found the back of the net in four of their last five league games.

Millwall vs Coventry City Prediction

Millwall's victory over basement club Sheffield Wednesday offered a ray of hope to the club and moved them to within six points of the playoff spots. New manager Joe Edwards will be looking to build on this momentum as his side seek what will be a second consecutive win for the first time since March.

Coventry City were beaten finalists in the playoffs last season. However, things have unraveled quite differently for them this term and they currently find themselves just five points above the relegation zone. Their struggles in attack have been their bane and this is a probelm that has to be addressed.

The two sides have been evenly matched historically and although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Coventry City

Millwall vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals