Millwall vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Millwall will host Coventry City at the Den on Wednesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be hoping to build momentum from their recent form and push higher up the league table.

Millwall made it three league games without defeat with a 1-1 draw against Swansea City last time out to move up to 10th place in the league table. Alex Neil’s side, who have three wins and two draws from their opening seven games this season, finished three points shy of promotion playoffs last season and will be looking to take their performance a step further to gain a top-six finish this time around.

Coventry City narrowly missed out on promotion last season after getting eliminated in the playoff semifinals but have begun the new season in very promising fashion. The Sky Blues picked up a third win of the season by thrashing 10-man Birmingham City 3-0 during the weekend to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven games and will be confident to continue such form this midweek.

Millwall vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 84 previous occasions going into Wednesday's game. Millwall have won 33 of those meetings, 16 have ended in draws while Coventry have won the remaining 35.

The hosts have only three wins across the last 10 editions of this fixture, scoring only nine goals across those games.

The visitors have scored an impressive 17 goals in their last 10 meetings with Coventry.

The Lions have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Coventry have the best offensive record in the English second tier so far this season with 18 goals scored in just seven games.

Millwall vs Coventry City Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but Millwall will need something special to get all three points against one of the division's better sides.

The Sky Blues will be confident to get at least a point on the road and will rely mainly on their much better offensive strength to perhaps clinch all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Coventry City

Millwall vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven games)

