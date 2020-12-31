Millwall vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Despite COVID-19 curtailing a number of fixtures, the EFL Championship continues with Millwall hosting newly-promoted Coventry City at the New Den on Saturday.

Millwall are 16th in the Championship table, just one place above their opponents this weekend.

With only a handful of places separating both sides from relegation, both teams will want a win in this fixture to move away from the danger zone.

Millwall vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Millwall’s last game saw them draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. Prior to that, they defeated Bristol City to break a winless run of 10 matches.

Overall, they’ve won five, drawn 10 and lost five of their 20 matches this season. Scoring goals has been an issue for Millwall, as they’ve only netted 17 this season, but their defence has been remarkably strong.

They’ve conceded 18 goals, 12 less than Coventry, and only three sides have a tighter defence in the Championship.

Coventry, meanwhile, have recovered from a poor start to the season and are looking solid at the moment. Between 20 November and 16 December, they put together an unbeaten run of eight matches, pulling themselves away from the drop zone.

The Sky Blues have had issues in defence. With 30 goals conceded, only bottom club Wycombe have let in more this season.

The last time these two sides faced off was during the 2016-17 campaign, when Millwall defeated Coventry 2-0. Overall, results between the teams have been mixed. The last six results show three wins for Millwall, two wins for Coventry and one draw.

Millwall form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Coventry City form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Millwall vs Coventry City Team News

Millwall

Millwall will be without three players for this match, as Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney and Kenneth Zohore are all recovering from injuries. All three are expected to return in early 2021.

Injured: Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Coventry boss Mark Robins also has some injury issues to deal with. Tyler Walker and Jodi Jones are both unavailable due to long-term issues. Liam Kelly and Marko Marosi are doubts for this match, although they should return soon.

Injured: Tyler Walker, Jodi Jones

Doubtful: Liam Kelly, Marko Marosi

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Ben Thompson, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, Mason Bennett, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Coventry City predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Ben Wilson, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Ben Sheaf, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Sam McCallum, Amadou Bakayoko, Callum O’Hare

Millwall vs Coventry City Prediction

This is likely to be a low-scoring game given Millwall’s struggling front line and tight defence. A great deal will depend on whether Coventry can keep Gary Rowett’s side out.

The Sky Blues will be desperate to claim a vital point, and given Millwall have won just one of their last 11 games, Mark Robins may be hopeful.

A draw seems the most likely result in this fixture.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Coventry City