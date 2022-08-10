Millwall vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Millwall will will host Coventry City in their third Championship game of the season on Saturday.

Millwall are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, which came following their opening day win against Stoke City. They were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the first round by Cambridge United.

Coventry, meanwhile, are coming off a draw on the opening day against Sunderland. Their second fixture of the season against Rotherham got postponed.

Millwall FC @MillwallFC A good start for Kevin Nugent's side...



#Millwall A good start for Kevin Nugent's side... 👏 A good start for Kevin Nugent's side...#Millwall

Millwall vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Millwall and Coventry City have faced each other 23 times. Millwall have won 11 of these meetings, while Coventry have won eight. There have been four draws between the two teams. The last time they played each other, Millwall won 1-0 in December last year.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W.

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): D.

Millwall FC @MillwallFC Back in SE16 this weekend!



Are you joining us?



#Millwall Back in SE16 this weekend!Are you joining us? 🏡 Back in SE16 this weekend!☝️ Are you joining us?#Millwall

Millwall vs Coventry City Team News

Millwall

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Coventry City

The visitors also do not have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Millwall vs Coventry City Predicted XIs

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Ryan Leonard, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Scott Malone; Zian Flemming, Tom Bradshaw; Benik Afobe.

Coventry City (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jonathan Panzo, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare, Kasey Palmer; Viktor Gyokeres.

Millwall vs Coventry City Prediction

Millwall will look to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in recent weeks.

Their elimination in the EFL Cup came as a major surprise, as they stumbled against a lower division outfit. Their performance against Sheffield provided further evidence that they failed to regroup from their exit in the cup competition.

Millwall's clash against Coventry gives them a great opportunity to return to winning ways, as they'll be up against a team who have played fewer games than them.

The visitors, meanwhile, will hope for a decent outing after their spirited performance against Sunderland on the opening day. Considering the same, a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Coventry City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav